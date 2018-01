Health Group Of The Year: Zuckerman Spaeder

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP won certification of three classes of patients seeking insurance coverage for mental health and substance abuse treatment in 2017, furthering the work that went into winning the first-ever class certifications in mental health coverage litigation the year prior and earning it a place on Law360's Health Groups of the Year list.



The class certifications in cases against Cigna Health, Aetna Inc. and subsidiaries of Anthem Inc. and Magellan Health expanded on the legal theories established by the firm in the consolidated cases Wit...

