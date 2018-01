Product Liability Group Of The Year: Bowman And Brooke

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:14 PM EST) -- Bowman and Brooke LLP's representation of clients in high-profile multidistrict litigation in 2017, such as the cases against Honda over Takata's exploding airbags and lawsuits against Riddell over head trauma in football players, helped earn the firm a place on Law360's list of Product Liability Groups of the Year.



Founded more than 30 years ago as a product liability defense firm, Bowman and Brooke through its roughly 200 attorneys has defended clients within a range of industries in cases spanning warranty matters and sprawling multidistrict litigation....

