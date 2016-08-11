Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Appeal In Data-Mining Patent Row

By Tiffany Hu

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit declined on Tuesday to rehear en banc MasterMine Software Inc.’s November appeal of a Minnesota federal court’s claim construction over its data-mining patents, upholding an October panel decision that affirmed the court’s claim construction.

The panel in October had denied MasterMine’s appeal of a district judge’s claim construction of the term “pivot table,” while finding its patents that claimed systems to mine customer data and present the results in summary form via spreadsheet pivot tables were “simply apparatus claims with proper functional language,” and remanded the...
Case Information

Case Title

MasterMine Software, Inc. v. Microsoft Corporation


Case Number

16-2465

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

August 11, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

