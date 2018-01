Gov’t Moves To Protect Small Tennessee Fish Under ESA

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it wants to give the Barrens topminnow, a small fish found in Tennessee, protection under the Endangered Species Act, while adding that an Oregon fish has recovered to the point it no longer needs such protection.



The FWS wants to label as "endangered" the Barrens topminnow, which it said is a small, colorful fish that grows up to 4 inches long and is only found in springhead pools and slow-flowing areas of spring runs in central Tennessee....

To view the full article, register now.