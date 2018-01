Medical E-Records Co. Files $30M Suit Against Rival

Law360, Miami (January 2, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- Electronic medical records company Kipu Systems filed a $30 million lawsuit against rival ZenCharts LLC on Tuesday, claiming ZenCharts completely ripped off its proprietary cloud-based medical record system designed specifically for drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers.



In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Kipu Systems says Dan Callahan, who owns the Coconut Creek, Florida-based drug treatment center Solutions Recovery, conspired with his son, who owns a software development company, to gain access to Kipu's proprietary system with the sole purpose of copying...

