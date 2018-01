Jackson Lewis Adds 15 From St. Louis Employment Firm

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC kicked off the new year with 15 new attorneys, picking up nearly every lawyer from St. Louis-based Lowenbaum Law to bolster its capabilities in serving corporate, municipal and utility clients in employment and labor law matters, the firm said Tuesday.



R. Michael Lowenbaum and 14 of the 17 other attorneys who’d previously practiced at the employment law firm that bore his name are all joining Jackson Lewis, bringing their experience advising and representing clients in union organizing campaigns, labor negotiations, arbitrations and litigation,...

