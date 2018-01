US Trustee Raises Eyebrow At Aerogroup's Ch. 11 Terms

Law360, Wilmington (January 2, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee branded Aerogroup International Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan as unconfirmable on Tuesday, saying in a Delaware bankruptcy court filing that the company had proposed a range of involuntary and overly broad liability releases.



David L. Buchbinder, trial attorney for the U.S. trustee’s Region Three office, said in an objection filed on behalf of acting regional trustee Andrew R. Vara that the releases could not be considered consensual, even when viewed in the broadest way.



“The debtors in these cases should not...

