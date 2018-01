Zurich Says Firm Failed To Disclose Director's Machete Attack

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 2:28 PM GMT) -- Zurich Insurance PLC has said it can dodge a £4.8 million ($6.5 million) claim for damage to machinery at a British recycling plant because the company that owned it failed to disclose that one of its shadow directors had been jailed for maliciously wounding someone with a machete in a “frenzied attack.”



The British insurer said it is entitled to refuse to make the payment because of alleged material non-disclosures and breaches of good faith by Niramax, the owner, that were required under the Zurich insurance...

