On MiFID Day 1, Germany And UK Deliver Latest Setback

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 9:21 PM GMT) -- Britain and Germany added a hitch to the Wednesday launch of the biggest overhaul of European financial regulation in decades, granting firms a last-minute reprieve on new rules governing financial futures that lawyers say has raised competition concerns and presaged possible further tweaks to the overall package.



Regulators for the two countries granted a 30-month transition period for their big futures exchanges to adopt so-called open access rules for exchange-traded derivatives, after they carried out assessments into potential risks to the wider market and decided the...

To view the full article, register now.