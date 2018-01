Lloyd's Member 1st To Issue Insurance-Linked Securities

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 3:40 PM GMT) -- A Lloyd’s of London member has launched the first vehicle to issue insurance-linked securities in the U.K., in a test of new regulations drawn up to help Britain finally crack the multibillion-pound trade.



Neon Group said Wednesday that it had made an initial ILS transaction on Monday worth $72 million, in what it called a “landmark moment.” The ILS market could be worth £87 billion ($118 billion) by 2019, according to a study by the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.



“I am both excited and...

