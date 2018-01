Dominion Energy Pays $7.9B For Utility Co. SCANA

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- Dominion Energy Inc. said Wednesday it will buy SCANA Corp. in a $7.9 billion deal that allows the South Carolina-headquartered utility company to offset losses from a scrapped nuclear reactor project.



The stock-for-stock deal will see each SCANA investor receive approximately 0.67 shares of Dominion stock for every SCANA share owned — the equivalent of $55.35 per share. This represents a premium of more than 30 percent over the average share price for SCANA’s last 30 trading days and 43 percent over its closing share price...

To view the full article, register now.