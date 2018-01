Law Firms Merged At Record Rate In 2017

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- A record-breaking year for U.S. law firm mergers ended on a high note with 102 total tie-ups in 2017 after a lackluster 2016, beating the previous record of 91 deals, according to a report released on Wednesday by legal consultant Altman Weil Inc.



Fifteen of the 102 deals crossed national borders — another record, according to the report. The South also stood out as a hot spot, with 26 percent of the total transactions taking place in the region. Additionally, according to the report, the average...

