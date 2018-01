Credit Suisse Sues Aviation Co. For Possession Of Private Jet

Law360, London (January 3, 2018, 4:27 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse AG has filed a claim at the High Court in London against an aircraft services company, demanding that the firm hand over a private jet which the Swiss lender says it is owed after the aircraft’s owner, Challenger-Mondel Ltd., defaulted on a $30 million loan.



Gama Aviation (U.K.) Ltd. must return the jet and its records to the Swiss lender under the terms of a so-called coordination agreement with the bank, Challenger-Mondel and Taleveras Petroleum Trading DMCC, a Nigerian energy and services company, Credit...

