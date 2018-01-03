Holland & Knight Adds Ex-GrayRobinson Atty In Tallahassee

Law360, Miami (January 3, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight LLP has picked up from GrayRobinson PA a prominent Florida litigator and lobbyist who represented the Florida House of Representatives in the litigation over the state's redistricting plan.



George Meros, who joins Holland & Knight as a partner in its Tallahassee office, represents private clients in regulatory compliance, complex civil litigation and government affairs, according to the firm. He represents large companies, national business associations, health care companies, educational institutions and local governments, the firm said.



“George has an incredible reputation throughout the...

