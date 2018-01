Clyde & Co Expands Insurance Practice With Hinshaw Team

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:39 PM EST) -- London-based Clyde & Co LLP continued to expand its U.S. insurance practice with the announcement last week that it has added a pair of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP partners and their team to its Miami office.



The firm announced that insurance specialists Sina Bahadoran and Eric Hiller joined Clyde & Co as partners effective Jan. 1. It said that the pair’s team of eight lawyers and two support staff will join them at the Miami office, which Clyde & Co first opened in May 2016 following...

