Dutch Finance Ministry Pushes To Ratify Tax Supertreaty

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Dutch Ministry of Finance has pushed for the country’s legislature to ratify a landmark multilateral agreement among more than 70 countries to deter tax avoidance by multinational corporations, telling lawmakers that the Netherlands is going further than most with its anti-abuse measures.



In a letter to parliament, ministry official Menno Snel on Dec. 20 urged the legislature to ratify the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s so-called multilateral instrument — the first of its kind among tax treaties, which tend to be bilateral — one...

To view the full article, register now.