FDA Issues Highest-Level Recall For J&J Heart Device

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced its strictest form of recall for a cardiac device manufactured by a Johnson & Johnson unit because a faulty valve poses the risk of a patient becoming seriously injured or dying.



The FDA identified the recall of Agilis Steerable Introducer Sheath devices made by Sterilmed Inc. as a Class I recall, its most serious type. The sheath is used to insert and position cardiovascular catheters, including on the heart’s left side through the wall of tissue separating...

