FDA Unveils Guidance To Smooth Generic-Drug Path

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unveiled draft guidance for the pharmaceutical industry and an internal manual of policies and procedures that it says will streamline the approval process for generic drugs, in part by reducing the number of times an application must be reviewed.



The documents are part of the agency’s Drug Competition Action Plan, which Commissioner Scott Gottleib announced in late May. That plan aims to increase competition and lower drug prices by reducing the ways branded companies can delay generic drugs’...

