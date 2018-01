UK Antitrust Watchdog Forcing Cott-Refresco Concessions

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 4:03 PM EST) -- The U.K.’s antitrust authority on Wednesday said the $1.25 billion merger of Dutch soft drink bottler Refresco Group NV and Cott Corp. would hinder competition in the country’s beverage market unless the companies make changes to the transaction, something Refresco said it was willing to do to get the transaction approved.



Refresco said the same day that it is willing to work with the Competition and Markets Authority on remedies after the agency worried that one aspect of the proposed purchase of Cott’s beverage business would...

