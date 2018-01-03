Chinese Medical Marketplace Closes $60M Funding Round

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Apax Digital on Wednesday said it led a $60 million series D funding round for SoYoung, purportedly China’s largest online marketplace for so-called aesthetic medical treatments, a month after the Apax Partners LLP fund raised $1 billion.



According to the announcement, the Beijing-based company will use the latest funding to improve its marketplace, expand globally and draw in customers.



“Apax Partners’ extensive track record in digital marketplaces, experience in healthcare investment, leading Chinese market presence and proven operating team made it the ideal partner for our...

