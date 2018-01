E. Coli Outbreak Kills One In US, CDC Confirms

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed there has been one death in the United States linked to an outbreak of E. coli, which follows a death in Canada where officials there have linked an outbreak to romaine lettuce.



A spokeswoman for the CDC told Law360 that one person in California has died, but could not provide further information on the ongoing investigation. The CDC in a Dec. 28 update said that the agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and several states...

To view the full article, register now.