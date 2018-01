Visa, JPMorgan, Capital One Hit With Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Wyoming company that partnered with Visa Inc. to promote a high-end credit card has sued the financial services giant over alleged antitrust violations, saying Visa conspired with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Capital One Bank USA NA to derail its business and “keep the affluent credit card market, and its outsized profits, for themselves.”



Black Card LLC is claiming in a 40-page lawsuit filed last week in Wisconsin federal court that the three companies hobbled its marketing efforts and generally raised barriers to entry in...

