Retailers Have No Appetite For Ohio 'Cookie' Nexus Law

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- The American Catalog Mailers Association has filed suit against the Ohio Department of Taxation in state court challenging the so-called cookie nexus standard for sales and use tax that took effect on Jan. 1, arguing the statute is unconstitutional under the commerce and due process clauses and violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act.



In the complaint, filed Dec. 29, Washington D.C.-based ACMA challenged the new statute that ties the obligation to collect sales and use tax to a company's cookie software on devices in Ohio....

To view the full article, register now.