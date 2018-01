Armour Nabs $500M PE Investment For Reinsurance Group

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- Property and casualty runoff insurance company Armour Group Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday it will launch a new reinsurance group on the heels of $500 million in equity commitments from an investor group led by Aquiline Capital Partners.



Bermuda-headquartered Armour said the new entity, Armour Group Ltd., will provide reinsurance to cover the runoff liabilities held by other Armour affiliates. Armour also announced it would be changing its name to Trebuchet Holdings, and that the Armour brand name would be transferred to the new reinsurer.



"We are...

