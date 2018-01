Up Next At High Court: State Squabbles And Police Searches

Law360, Washington (January 5, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes Monday for its fourth oral argument session this term, kicking off 2018 with state-against-state cases from its "original jurisdiction" docket and a pair of Fourth Amendment questions that have befuddled lower courts.



The justices will hear five cases the week of Jan. 8, the first of a two-week argument session marking the court’s return from the holidays. The court will tackle water rights from the Rio Grande, whether police need a warrant to search vehicles parked close by a private home...

To view the full article, register now.