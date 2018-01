Aviragen Stockholder Sues For Meeting Before $60M Merger

Law360, Wilmington (January 3, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- An Aviragen Therapeutics Inc. stockholder sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court late Tuesday, seeking to force a stockholder meeting in the wake of Aviragen’s agreement to a stock exchange merger with another biomedical firm, Vaxart Inc.



Digirad Inc., the stockholder, said in its suit that Aviragen last held an annual meeting on Nov. 10, 2016, and has yet to schedule a director election despite setting a Feb. 10, 2018, merger closing date.



The merger plan, which values Aviragen at $60 mill and Vaxart at $90...

