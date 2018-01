Hedge Fund Blasts Defense Of Puerto Rico Restructuring Law

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management on Tuesday reasserted its claims that the federal board representing Puerto Rico in its financial restructuring cases was unconstitutionally appointed, saying there is no exception in the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause for "territorial officers."



The New York-based investment firm, which holds $466 million in general obligation bonds issued by the territory, argues that the board charged by Congress with shepherding Puerto Rico through its historic debt crisis has failed on a number of fronts to defend the constitutionality of the way...

