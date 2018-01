Dispute Over Calif.-Fla. Legal Partnership Lands In Court

Law360, Miami (January 3, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- A California attorney has sued his two former South Florida partners in Florida federal court for allegedly failing to pay him his fair share of profits, but they say they ended the cross-country partnership properly after he failed to perform.



Benjamin Lopatin, whose practice is based in the Bay Area in California, brought claims for breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty against Broward County attorneys Joshua H. Eggnatz and Michael J. Pascucci, who were classmates of his at the Shepard Broad Law Center at...

To view the full article, register now.