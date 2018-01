Greenberg Traurig Partner Named Interim SDNY US Attorney

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday named a Greenberg Traurig shareholder as interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, while other BigLaw partners were tapped for similar positions in New Jersey and Los Angeles.



Geoffrey Berman of Greenberg Traurig LLP will be taking over the seat previously held by Preet Bharara, one of 17 interim U.S. attorney appointments announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



Additionally, Craig Carpenito of Alston & Bird LLP has been named interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, while Nicola...

