Expert Analysis

Top 4 Health Care Cybersecurity Threats For 2018

By Brad Sayles January 5, 2018, 12:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 12:11 PM EST) -- The medical field has undergone massive digitization in recent years with the emergence of interconnected medical devices and the broader exchange of health care information. In less than a decade, nearly all hospitals and physician offices have adopted electronic health record (EHR) systems.[1] But the adoption and investment related to cybersecurity has been slow. According to the Health Care Industry Cybersecurity Task Force, “a majority of the health care sector made financial investments in cybersecurity only in the last five years.”[2] This expansion of digitizing critical...
