Fla. Infectious Disease Doctors Escape Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, Washington (January 4, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday tossed a suit by an infectious disease doctor who accused three rivals of conspiring to fix their prices and push her out of a contract with the local medical center, saying she is not an “efficient enforcer” of the antitrust claims.



U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker said in a decision Wednesday that allegations that three infectious disease private practices conspired in 2014 to limit competition in Gainesville, Florida, by preventing an additional practice from obtaining privileges from the city’s...

