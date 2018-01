My Supreme Court Debut: An Impassioned Plea

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:52 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court continues its current term, all eyes are on the justices and the important decisions they will issue in 2018. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys that have argued before the high court — from veterans to recent first-time arguers — reflect on their very first time standing before the justices.



Erwin Chemerinsky My first argument in the U.S. Supreme Court, in November 2002, was on behalf of Leandro Andrade, who was serving a sentence of life in prison with no possibility of...

To view the full article, register now.