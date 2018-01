Jackson Lewis Adds Ex-Hunton & Williams Atty In DC Region

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC announced Wednesday that it has hired the former head of Hunton & Williams LLP’s McLean, Virginia, labor and employment law team, bolstering its Washington, D.C., region office with his extensive experience helping employers navigate workplace-related concerns.



Thomas P. Murphy joins Jackson Lewis as a principal after nearly 40 years as a federal prosecutor and private attorney, bringing a practice that involves handling nationwide litigation work, offering his clients preventative advice and providing counsel on labor and employment concerns associated with doing business abroad,...

