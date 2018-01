Apollo, Varde Snag Fortress' OneMain Stake In $1.4B Deal

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 12:49 PM EST) -- An investor group spearheaded by Apollo Global Management and Varde Partners said Tuesday it will pay $1.4 billion to take over the portion of consumer finance company OneMain Holdings Inc. owned by private equity giant Fortress Investment Group.



Under the terms of the deal, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo and Varde will lead the investor group in the acquisition, which will see the takeover of a Fortress affiliate's 40.5 percent equity stake in OneMain.



The investor group will pay $26 for each OneMain share, a...

