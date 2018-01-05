5 Pressing Issues Facing The SEC In 2018

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 11:47 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission underwent significant changes in 2017. New leadership took the helm of the agency and Enforcement Division. Along with the new leadership came new priorities. The “broken windows” policy was replaced by a mandate to protect “Mr. and Ms. 401(k).” Prosecutorial-style enforcement gave way to a cooperative approach designed to show wrongdoers the benefits of working with the SEC, not against it. The sharp partisan divides that marked so many commission decisions in recent years were bridged — at least temporarily...

