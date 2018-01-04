Brookfield Puts Up $4.6B For Bankrupt Westinghouse

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- Brookfield Business Partners will acquire Toshiba Corp.'s bankrupt subsidiary Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion, the company said Thursday.

Brookfield Business Partners LP will acquire 100 percent of Westinghouse Electric Co., the provider of infrastructure to the energy industry that filed for bankruptcy in March, including debtors and debtors-in-possession. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 in the form of approximately $1 billion of equity, approximately $3 billion of long-term debt financing and the remainder through the assumption of certain pension, environmental...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular