Brookfield Puts Up $4.6B For Bankrupt Westinghouse

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- Brookfield Business Partners will acquire Toshiba Corp.'s bankrupt subsidiary Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion, the company said Thursday.



Brookfield Business Partners LP will acquire 100 percent of Westinghouse Electric Co., the provider of infrastructure to the energy industry that filed for bankruptcy in March, including debtors and debtors-in-possession. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 in the form of approximately $1 billion of equity, approximately $3 billion of long-term debt financing and the remainder through the assumption of certain pension, environmental...

