EU Merger Notifications Hit 10-Year High

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Thursday released new statistics that show 380 merger notifications last year, more than any previous year except 2007, the last full year before the financial crisis.



The commission’s statistics also showed that the agency opened seven in-depth investigations in 2017, two of which led to deals being blocked. In 2007, when it received 402 merger notifications, the commission opened 15 Phase II probes and blocked just one deal, according to the data.



The deals that were blocked by antitrust authorities last year...

