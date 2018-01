FordHarrison Nabs Ex-Holland & Knight Employment Pro

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- The former leader of the labor and employment group in Holland & Knight LLP’s Jacksonville office has jumped to FordHarrison LLP, the firm said Thursday, bolstering its office in the north Florida city with his experience helping employers navigate litigation and offering them preventative advice.



Michael G. Prendergast joins FordHarrison as a partner in Jacksonville, bringing a practice that centers on representing and counseling public and private sector management on employment law issues, according to the firm.



The attorney is getting back to his roots with...

