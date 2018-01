Fed. Circ. Revives Infringement Row Over Pill Coating

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave Apotex Inc. a second chance to beat two Teva subsidiaries’ infringement suit over patents tied to the coating that makes a muscle relaxant release over an extended period of time, finding a Delaware federal court interpreted the patents too broadly.



U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson had defined the polymer coating as a substance applied onto any surface in order to make the medication extended-release, but the three-judge panel said it had to be “a continuous outer film” applied to...

