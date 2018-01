Pharma Distribution Group Says Antitrust Suit Is Nonsense

Law360, Los Angeles (January 4, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical distribution organization Healthcare Distribution Alliance urged a Virginia federal judge Wednesday to toss an antitrust suit brought against it by drug-tracking software service startup TraceLink, arguing that the suit is nothing more than “farfetched theories” arising from HDA’s release of its own regulatory-compliance software.



In a 35-page memorandum, HDA, the national trade association representing distributors that connect drugmakers and customers like pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, urged U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga to toss the October antitrust suit brought by TraceLink Inc.



HDA argues that...

To view the full article, register now.