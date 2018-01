CPA Group Urges Delay In New Partnership Auditing Regime

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants on Thursday renewed its plea for lawmakers to pass legislation delaying the implementation of the centralized partnership audit regime established by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2018.



In a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees, Annette Nellen, chair of the AICPA Tax Executive Committee, cautioned that without additional guidance from U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, tax...

