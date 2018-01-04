State Regulators Warn Public On Cryptocurrencies, ICOs

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:59 PM EST) -- An organization representing state securities regulators on Thursday joined the growing chorus of government officials warning the public of potential pitfalls relating to cryptocurrency investments and so-called initial coin offerings.



The warning from the North American Securities Administrators Association, which follows repeated cautionary notes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, comes amid rising popularity of both cryptocurrencies and ICOs, in which blockchain startups raise capital by issuing digital tokens in exchange for digital or fiat currency under less oversight than traditional securities offerings.



Both the...

