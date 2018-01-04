Argentina Passes Tax Avoidance Rules On Exports, Havens

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:08 PM EST) -- Argentina has enacted new anti-tax-avoidance legislation for 2018, including rules on imports and exports of goods and more expansive criteria for tax havens.



The reforms, published in the country's Official Gazette on Dec. 29 and effective from Jan. 1, also include implementation of recommendations from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, issued in 2015 under its Action Plan on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting.



Under the new law, companies that import or export goods through a foreign intermediary will face greater documentation requirements, including proof...

