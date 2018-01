8th Circ. Grants Grocer Jury Trial In $85M Contract Row

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday reversed a lower court's ruling to deny Borowiak IGA Foodliner Inc.’s jury trial demand in a two-lawsuit case that has Borowiak locking horns with other grocers in an $85 million contract breach dispute, directing the district court to reinstate the trial.



The appellate panel granted a petition for a writ of mandamus made by Borowiak and its president, Trevor Borowiak, ruling they are entitled to a jury trial for their claims arising from supply agreements with Affiliated Foods Midwest Cooperative and...

