FERC Signs Off On TransCanada Mountaineer, Gulf Pipelines

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the green light to a $2.7 billion pair of natural gas pipeline expansion projects proposed by two TransCanada Corp. units.



The commission on Dec. 29 issued certificates of public convenience and necessity to TransCanada’s Columbia Gas Transmission LLC for the $2 billion Mountaineer XPress project in West Virginia, and to Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC for the roughly $675,000 Gulf XPress project in Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.



Both projects already received their final environmental impact statements from FERC, and the...

