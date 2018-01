Sessions' Pivot On Pot Could Put Chill On Cannabis Law

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday reversed an Obama-era policy that provided some cover for state-legal marijuana companies acting in compliance with local and state laws, creating a potential chilling effect for cannabis lawyers serving clients in this legal gray area.



Sessions' decision to rescind the guidance issued in 2013 by then-Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole won't have an immediate effect on the industry in those jurisdictions where it is legal at the local level. But lawyers and legal ethics experts say even if the...

To view the full article, register now.