TerraVia Holdings Moves Ahead With Ch. 11 Liquidation

Law360, Wilmington (January 4, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- Algae-to-food developer TerraVia Holding Inc. turned the final corner in its Delaware Chapter 11 on Thursday after a sale of most assets, filing a combined disclosure and liquidation plan that offers unsecured creditors a 12.25 percent recovery on $181 million in claims.



The company’s $22.7 million distribution plan tops by about $1 million the recovery expected from a switch to a trustee-managed Chapter 7 sale. About $6.5 million will be set aside to pay attorneys' fees and related costs for the case.



TerraVia hit Chapter 11...

