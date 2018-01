Pa. Gov. Announces Coverage Deal Between Highmark, UPMC

Law360, Philadelphia (January 4, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday he had brokered a deal between the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Highmark Inc. that would give Highmark members continued access to UPMC facilities after the 2019 expiration of consent decrees signed by the health care rivals in 2014.



The agreement helps resolve lingering uncertainties over care for Highmark members stemming from the insurer’s $1.1 billion acquisition of West Penn Allegheny Health System in April 2013 and the subsequent establishment of its own integrated delivery system, known as the...

