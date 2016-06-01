USDA's Idaho Wolf Killings May Continue, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge on Thursday tossed a lawsuit by environmental groups claiming the U.S. Department of Agriculture was improperly managing the state's wolf population by killing and trapping the animals.



The groups sued the USDA in June alleging the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it said in 2011 that its wolf management activities in Idaho, which include killing and trapping the canines to keep them from harming livestock, did “not constitute a major federal action significantly affecting, individually or cumulatively, the quality...

