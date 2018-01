Oregon Sues Monsanto Over $100M PCB Pollution Cleanup

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- The state of Oregon on Thursday added to the sea of litigation against Monsanto Co. over pollution caused by polychlorinated biphenyl, filing a suit in state court seeking more than $100 million to cover damages and cleanup costs stemming from the toxic chemical, known as PCB.



Oregon joined a slate of cities and states, including its own Portland and neighboring Washington state, that have come after Monsanto and linked companies for manufacturing the durable chemical for decades — even after learning that it was toxic to...

